A tunnel is shaped in a form of a parabola with a base width of 800 ft 800\text{ ft} and a maximum height of 600 ft 600\text{ ft} . Its cross-section can be modeled by y = 600 ( 1 − ( x 400 ) 2 ) y = 600 \left( 1 - \left( \frac{x}{400} \right)^2 \right) . What is the average height of the tunnel above the ground?