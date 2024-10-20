Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function h on the interval ﻿ [ 0 , 4 ] [0,4] [0,4]﻿.

﻿ h ( x ) = 3 x ( x 2 + 1 ) 4 h(x)=\frac{3x}{(x^2+1)^4} h(x)=(x2+1)43x​﻿