8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Problem 152

Approximate the integral π2π2cosxdx\displaystyle \int_{-\frac{\pi}{2}}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} \cos{x}\,dx using Simpson's Rule with n=4n = 4 subintervals. Then, determine an upper bound for the error ES|E_S|. Round your answers to 44 decimal places.