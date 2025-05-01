Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations

Problem 51

Find the first-order differential equation of the form y+2y=g(x)y^{\prime} + 2y = g(x) for which the function y=3ex+Ce2xy = 3e^{x} + Ce^{-2x} is a solution.