Absolute maximum: ﻿ 1 at x = 0 1\text{ at }x=0 1 at x=0﻿﻿ x = π 8 x=\frac{\pi}{8} x=8π​﻿

Absolute minimum: ﻿ 2 \sqrt{2} 2 ​﻿ at ﻿ x = − π 8 x = -\frac{\pi}{8} x=−8π​﻿ and ﻿ x = π 8 x=\frac{\pi}{8} x=8π​﻿﻿ 1 at x = 0 1\text{ at }x=0 1 at x=0﻿