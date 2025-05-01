Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals

Problem 84

Given that 14h(x)dx=9\displaystyle\int_1^4h(x)\,dx=9, compute 14(13h(x))dx\displaystyle\int_1^4\left(-\dfrac{1}{3}h(x)\right)\,dx.