Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
105 of 0
Problem 105Multiple Choice

Find the total area of the region bounded by the graph of f(x)=x24x+5 f(x)=x^2-4x+5 and the xx-axis on the interval [2,5] [2,5] .