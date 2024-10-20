A company is planning to send a shipment over a distance of 300 300 miles. The truck consumes diesel at a rate described by the function d ( v ) = v ( 90 − v ) 70 d\left(v\right)=\frac{v\left(90-v\right)}{70} , where d d is the diesel efficiency in mi/gal and v v is the speed in mph. The diesel costs $ 3 \$3 per gallon, and the driver's wage is $ 25 \$25 per hour. Should the speed that minimizes the cost be increased or decreased if the distance is increased from 300 300 miles to 400 400 miles? Justify your answer.