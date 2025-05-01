Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 233Multiple Choice

Let g(x)={e1x4,x00,x=0g\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}e^{-\frac{1}{x^4}}, & x\neq0\\ 0, & x=0\end{cases}. Find g(0)g^{\prime}(0).