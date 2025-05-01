Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals

Problem 85

Determine whether the improper integral 11+cosxx2dx\int_{1}^{\infty} \frac{1+\cos x}{x^{2}}\,dx converges or diverges using the Direct Comparison Test.