Let two beams of length M \text{M} have linear densities (in units of mass per unit length) of λ 1 ( x ) = 7 e − x \lambda_1(x)=7e^{-x} and λ 2 ( x ) = 10 e − 2 x \lambda_2(x)=10e^{-2x} for 0 ≤ x ≤ M 0 \leq x \leq M . For which values of M \text{M} is beam 1 heavier than beam 2?