Consider the region R R bounded by the curve y = e − k x y = e^{-kx} and the x x -axis for x ≥ 0 x\ge0 where k > 0 k > 0 . Let V 1 V_1 and V 2 V_2 denote the volumes of the solids obtained by revolving R R about the x x -axis and the y y -axis, respectively. For which value of k k , if any, do we have V 1 = V 2 V_1 = V_2 ?