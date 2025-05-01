A fish population in a lake was 1 , 000 1,000 in 2000 2000 ( t = 0 t=0 ), and 1 , 200 1,200 in 2005 2005 ( t = 5 t=5 ). The projected population for 2100 2100 is 5 , 000 5,000 . What is the carrying capacity K K according to the logistic model P ( t ) = K 1 + A e − r t P(t) = \frac{K}{1 + Ae^{-rt}} ?