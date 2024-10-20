Determine the domain and range of the function:

y = { 2 x − 3 , − 3 ≤ x ≤ − 1 4 − x , − 1 < x ≤ 2 x 2 − 4 , 2 < x ≤ 4 y=\begin{cases}2x-3,-3\le x\le-1\\ 4-x,-1<x\le2\\ x^2-4,2<x\le4\end{cases}