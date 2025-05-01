A bungee jumper of mass m = 60 m = 60 kg \text{kg} falls with air resistance proportional to the square of its velocity. The distance (in units of meters) fallen after t t seconds is d ( t ) = m k ln ( cosh ( k g m t ) ) d\left(t\right)=\frac{m}{k}\ln\left(\cosh\left(\sqrt{\frac{k g}{m}}t\right)\right) , where k = 0.15 k = 0.15 and g = 9.8 g = 9.8 m/s 2 \text{m/s}^2 . How long until the jumper reaches a speed of 35 35 m/s \text{m/s} ? Round the answer to two decimal places.