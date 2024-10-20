If ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿ is an odd function and ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 0 + f ( x ) = 5 {{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0^{+}}}}f(x)=5 x→0+lim​f(x)=5﻿, find ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 0 − f ( x ) {{{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0^{-}}}}}f(x) x→0−lim​f(x)﻿.