Graph the functions y = cos ⁡ x y=\cos x and y = ⌊ cos ⁡ x ⌋ y={\lfloor\cos x\rfloor} on the same coordinate plane. Consider only one period when graphing. Determine the domain and range of y = ⌊ cos ⁡ x ⌋ y=\lfloor\cos x\rfloor .