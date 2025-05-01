Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions
Exponential & Logarithmic Equations
0. Functions

Exponential & Logarithmic Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
31 of 0
Problem 31Multiple Choice

Solve for yy in terms of xx: ln(y+2)=x+ln(y)\ln(y+2)=x+\ln(y)