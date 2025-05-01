Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Differentiation
Logarithmic Differentiation

Use logarithmic differentiation to find dydx\frac{dy}{dx} for e3y=ylnxe^{3y}=y^{\ln x}.