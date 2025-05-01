Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Problem 51Multiple Choice

Evaluate the following definite integral. Express your answer in terms of an inverse hyperbolic function.
1716dxx125x2\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{\(\frac{1}{7}\)}^{\(\frac{1}{6}\)} \(\frac{dx}{x \sqrt{1 - 25x^2}\)}