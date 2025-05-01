Suppose T T is the region bounded by y = p ( x ) y = p(x) and y = q ( x ) y = q(x) on [ m , n ] [m, n] , with p ( x ) ≥ q ( x ) p(x) \geq q(x) . If this region is revolved about the vertical line x 2 x_2 , where x 2 > n x_2 > n , what is the formula for the volume of the solid generated?