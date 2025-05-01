A package is dropped from a stationary drone and falls with velocity (in m/s \text{m/s} ) given by v ( t ) = 7.2 t v(t) = 7.2t , neglecting air resistance. After 8.0 8.0 seconds, a safety device activates and the package slows instantly to a constant speed of 9.0 9.0 m/s \text{m/s} , which it maintains until it lands. If the package is dropped from 1800 1800 m \text{m} , in how many seconds after release does it land? (Round to the nearest integer.)