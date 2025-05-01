Skip to main content
Multiple Choice

Let h(x)=hE(x)+hO(x) h(x) = h_E(x) + h_O(x) , where hE(x) h_E(x) is even and hO(x) h_O(x) is odd. Which formula correctly gives hE(x) h_E(x) in terms of h(x) h(x) and h(x) h(-x) ?