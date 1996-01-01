Let y ′ ( t ) = − 2 y + 5 y^{\prime}(t)=-2y+5 , y ( 0 ) = 1 y(0)=1 with the exact solution y ( t ) = 5 2 − 3 2 e − 2 t y(t)=\tfrac52-\tfrac32e^{-2t} . Use Euler’s method with step size h = 0.2 h = 0.2 to (i) approximate y ( 0.6 ) y(0.6) , then (ii) compare your result with the exact value and give the absolute error. Round your answers to three decimal places.