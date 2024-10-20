A student is studying a function g ( t ) g(t) for which g ( 3 ) = 7 g(3) = 7 . Is it possible to determine the value of lim ⁡ t → 3 g ( t ) {\displaystyle\lim_{t\to3}}\text{ }g\left(t\right) based on this information alone? What can be concluded about lim ⁡ t → 3 g ( t ) {\displaystyle\lim_{t\to3}}\text{ }g\left(t\right) ?