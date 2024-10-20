Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by ﻿ x x x﻿ with the highest power in the denominator.

lim ⁡ x → − ∞ x 1 5 − x 1 7 x 1 5 + x 1 7 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to-\infty}}\frac{x^{\frac15}-x^{\frac17}}{x^{\frac15}+x^{\frac17}}