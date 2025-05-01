Skip to main content
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Finding Global Extrema: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 42

Locate the local and absolute extrema of h(x)=x(lnx1)h(x)=x\bigl(\ln x-1\bigr) for x>0x>0.