Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
73 of 0
Problem 73Multiple Choice

Use the substitution z=tan(θ2)z=\tan(\frac{\theta}{2}) to evaluate secθ{\displaystyle\int\sec\theta\,} dθd\theta.