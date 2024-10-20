Determine whether the following statement is true or false.

Let h h be a continuous function on the interval ( x , y ) , (x, y), and assume h ( z ) ≠ 0 h(z) ≠ 0 for some z z within this interval. There is an interval ( z − β , z + β ) (z - β, z + β) around z z where h h does not change its sign from that of h ( z ) h(z) .