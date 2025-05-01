A cylindrical hole of radius a a is drilled along the axis of a solid formed by revolving the parabola y = 8 ( 1 − x 2 L 2 ) y=8(1-\frac{x^2}{L^2}) about the y y -axis, for 0 ≤ x ≤ L 0 \leq x \leq L . Using the shell method, find the volume of the resulting solid.