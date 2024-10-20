Consider the function g ( x ) = x 3 − 3 x 2 − 6 x + 8 g\left(x\right)=x^3-3x^2-6x+8 on the interval [ 1 , 4 ] [1, 4] . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.