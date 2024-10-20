A thermal storage chest with a square base and a box-like shape must hold 20 ft 3 20\text{ ft}^3 of material. The bottom panel is made of reinforced insulation, which is three times more expensive per square foot than the side panels, while the top lid is constructed from a lightweight material that costs the same as the sides. Determine the side length ﻿ s s s﻿ of the square base and the height ﻿ h h h﻿ of the storage chest that will minimize the total material cost.