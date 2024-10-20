Given the inequalities ﻿ 1 − x 2 8 < sin ⁡ x x < 1 1-\frac{x^2}{8}<\frac{\sin x}{x}<1 1−8x2​<xsinx​<1﻿ for x x near 0 0 , except x = 0 x=0 . Using the Sandwich Theorem, what can be concluded about lim ⁡ x → 0 sin ⁡ x x {{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}{}}}\frac{\sin x}{x} ?