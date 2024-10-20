If a variable w w is selected from the interval ( 0.5 , 2.5 ) (0.5, 2.5) with the condition that w w ≠

eq 1.5 1.5 , find the minimum positive value of λ λ such that the inequality ﻿ 0 < ∣ w − 1.5 ∣ < λ 0 < |w - 1.5| < λ 0<∣w−1.5∣<λ﻿ is satisfied.