Consider the following limit statement and use the definition of infinite right-hand limit to determine a suitable δ \delta in terms of B B that will ensure 1 x − 4 > B \frac{1}{x-4}\gt B whenever 4 < x < 4 + δ 4\lt{x}\lt{4+\delta} .

lim ⁡ x → 4 + 1 x − 4 = ∞ {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to4^{+}}{\frac{1}{x-4}}=\infty}

Definition of infinite right-hand limit: