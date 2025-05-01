Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve x=9yy2x=\sqrt{9y-y^{2}} for 2y52\le y\le 5 about the yy-axis.