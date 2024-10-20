Find the linear approximation of the function ﻿ g ( x ) g(x) g(x)﻿ for small values of ﻿ x x x﻿ using the formula ﻿ ( 1 + x ) k ≈ 1 + k x (1 + x)^k ≈ 1 + kx (1+x)k≈1+kx﻿.

﻿ g ( x ) = ( 1 + x ) 4 g(x)=(1+x)^4 g(x)=(1+x)4﻿