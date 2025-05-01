Suppose h ( x ) h(x) is defined on [ − c , c ] [−c, c] , with h ′ ( x ) h^{\prime}(x) being continuous. If h h is an even function, which of the following is the value of ∫ − c c 1 + ( h ′ ( x ) ) 2 d x \int_{-c}^{c}\sqrt{1+(h^{\prime}(x))^2}\,dx ?