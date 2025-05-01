Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Differentiation
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Logarithmic Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
25 of 0
Problem 25Multiple Choice

Use logarithmic differentiation to compute dydx\displaystyle \frac{dy}{dx} for y=(cosx)x2 y = (\cos x)^{x^2} .