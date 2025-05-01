Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
A region in the first quadrant is enclosed by the xx-axis, the curve y=tan12xy = \tan^{-1}{2x}, and the vertical line x=1x = 1. Determine the xx-coordinate of its centroid, accurate to 22 decimal places. Use the equation xˉ=01xtan12xdx01tan12xdx{\displaystyle\bar{x}=\frac{\int_0^1x\tan^{-1}{2x}\,dx}{\int_0^1\tan^{-1}{2x}\,dx}}, where 01xtan12xdx=58tan1214{\displaystyle\int_0^1x\tan^{-1}{2x}\,dx=\frac{5}{8}\tan^{-1}{2}-\frac{1}{4}}.