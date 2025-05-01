A region in the first quadrant is enclosed by the x x -axis, the curve y = tan − 1 2 x y = \tan^{-1}{2x} , and the vertical line x = 1 x = 1 . Determine the x x -coordinate of its centroid, accurate to 2 2 decimal places. Use the equation x ˉ = ∫ 0 1 x tan − 1 2 x d x ∫ 0 1 tan − 1 2 x d x {\displaystyle\bar{x}=\frac{\int_0^1x\tan^{-1}{2x}\,dx}{\int_0^1\tan^{-1}{2x}\,dx}} , where ∫ 0 1 x tan − 1 2 x d x = 5 8 tan − 1 2 − 1 4 {\displaystyle\int_0^1x\tan^{-1}{2x}\,dx=\frac{5}{8}\tan^{-1}{2}-\frac{1}{4}} .