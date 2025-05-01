Consider the general formula f ( x ) = A sin ⁡ ( 2 π B ( x − C ) ) + D f\left(x\right)=A\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{B}\left(x-C\right)\right)+D that defines a set of curves. Determine A A , B B , C C , and D D and sketch the graph of the function below.

y = − 2 sin ⁡ ( 2 π 5 ( x − 3 ) ) + 4 y=-2\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{5}\left(x-3\right)\right)+4