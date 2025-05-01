Skip to main content
0. Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 21Multiple Choice

Evaluate the inverse trigonometric expression: tan1(33)\tan^{-1}\bigl(-\tfrac{\sqrt3}{3}\bigr)