Check if the function f ( x ) = 2 x 6 − x f\left(x\right)=2x\sqrt{6-x} satisfies the conditions of the following theorem on its domain. If it does, identify the location and the value of the absolute extremum guaranteed by the theorem.

Theorem: Suppose f f is continuous on an interval I I that contains exactly one local extremum at c c . If a local maximum occurs at c c , then f ( c ) f\left(c\right) is the absolute maximum of f f on I I . If a local minimum occurs at c c , then f ( c ) f\left(c\right) is the absolute minimum of f f on I I .