Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Finding Global Extrema: Videos & Practice Problems
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Check if the function satisfies the conditions of the following theorem on its domain. If it does, identify the location and the value of the absolute extremum guaranteed by the theorem.
Theorem: Suppose is continuous on an interval that contains exactly one local extremum at . If a local maximum occurs at , then is the absolute maximum of on . If a local minimum occurs at , then is the absolute minimum of on .
