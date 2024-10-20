Prove the limit statement: lim ⁡ x → 0 x 3 sin ⁡ ( 1 x ) = 0 \lim_{x\rightarrow0}x^3\sin\left(\frac{1}{x}\right)=0 . Which of the following choices for ﻿ δ \delta δ﻿ (in terms of ﻿ ε \varepsilon ε﻿) correctly proves this limit?