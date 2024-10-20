Consider the function ﻿ g ( x ) = b x ( 2 − x ) g(x)=bx(2-x) g(x)=bx(2−x)﻿, where ﻿ b b b﻿ is a real number and ﻿ 1 ≤ b ≤ 3 1\le b\le3 1≤b≤3﻿. If we define a new function p ( x ) = g ( g ( x ) ) p(x) = g(g(x)) , what is the degree of p ( x ) p(x) ?