A diver jumps from a cliff into the sea, and the height ﻿ h h h﻿ (in feet) of the diver above sea level ﻿ t t t﻿ seconds after jumping is given by the equation ﻿ h ( t ) = 50 − 16 t + 4 t 2 h(t) = 50 - 16t + 4t^2 h(t)=50−16t+4t2﻿. Estimate the change in the diver's height over the interval ﻿ 1 ≤ t ≤ 1.6 1 \leq t \leq 1.6 1≤t≤1.6﻿.