8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

The length of the curve defined by y=cosx y = \cos x from x=0 x = 0 to x=π x = \pi can be found using the integral L=0π1+sin2xdx\displaystyle L = \int_0^\pi\sqrt{1 + \sin^2 x} \, dx. Use Simpson's Rule with n=6 n = 6 subintervals to approximate the arc length L L . Round your answer to 33 decimal places.