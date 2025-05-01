The length of the curve defined by y = cos x y = \cos x from x = 0 x = 0 to x = π x = \pi can be found using the integral L = ∫ 0 π 1 + sin 2 x d x \displaystyle L = \int_0^\pi\sqrt{1 + \sin^2 x} \, dx . Use Simpson's Rule with n = 6 n = 6 subintervals to approximate the arc length L L . Round your answer to 3 3 decimal places.