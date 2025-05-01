Skip to main content
14. Sequences & Series
Series
14. Sequences & Series

Series: Videos & Practice Problems

For the series i=11i+1\displaystyle \sum_{i=1}^{\infty}\frac{1}{\sqrt{i+1}}, what is the smallest integer nn such that the partial sum sn=i=1n1i+1s_n=\displaystyle\sum_{i=1}^{n}\frac{1}{\sqrt{i+1}} satisfies sn>500s_n>500?