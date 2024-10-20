Consider the function f ( x ) = 3 x 2 x 2 − 9 f\left(x\right)=\frac{3x^2}{x^2-9} on the interval [ − 5 , 5 ] \left\lbrack-5,5\right\rbrack . Find the critical points of f f and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of f f on the specified interval (if there are any).