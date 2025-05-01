Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
Find the equation of the tangent line to f(x)=x2x2+2\displaystyle f(x) = \frac{x^2}{x^2+2} at x0=1 x_0 = 1 .